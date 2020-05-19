Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dottie" Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy "Dottie" Jones Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Jones passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

She was born Jan. 5 1925, in Catawissa.

Dorothy was the daughter of the late Walter and Sadie (Paul) Bloss. Dorothy attended Wilkes-Barre area Schools and retired from Mary Macintosh Laundry Service.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Roy O. Jones; she was also preceded in death by daughter, Dorothy Baker; siblings, Albert, Robert, Phyllis, Thomas, Walter, Harold and Charles.

She will be sadly missed by daughters and son-in-laws, Peggy and Carl Kopinski; Shirley and Tony Tagliaterra; Nancy and Tom Welkey; and Ellie and Patrick Henry; sister, Mary Conrad; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Her presence we miss, her memories we treasure, loving her always and forgetting her never.

A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were made by Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -