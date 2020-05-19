|
Dorothy "Dottie" Jones passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre.
She was born Jan. 5 1925, in Catawissa.
Dorothy was the daughter of the late Walter and Sadie (Paul) Bloss. Dorothy attended Wilkes-Barre area Schools and retired from Mary Macintosh Laundry Service.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Roy O. Jones; she was also preceded in death by daughter, Dorothy Baker; siblings, Albert, Robert, Phyllis, Thomas, Walter, Harold and Charles.
She will be sadly missed by daughters and son-in-laws, Peggy and Carl Kopinski; Shirley and Tony Tagliaterra; Nancy and Tom Welkey; and Ellie and Patrick Henry; sister, Mary Conrad; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Her presence we miss, her memories we treasure, loving her always and forgetting her never.
A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were made by Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2020