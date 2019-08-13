|
|
Dorothy K. Nasser, 93, formerly of Robert Street, Sheatown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Mercy Center Nursing Unit, Dallas, where she had been a resident for the past 4½ years.
She was born in Nanticoke on March 11, 1926, the daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Kowalski Kamon. She was a member of the graduating class of 1944 of Nanticoke High School.
After graduation, she became employed by the Army services, working as a stenographer in the Artillery Division Cannon Branch at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Later, as she returned to the local area, she was employed from 1961 to 1989 as the office manager by Brunozzi Chevrolet, Nanticoke, which then became Ertley Motorworld, retiring in 1995.
She was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Church, Nanticoke, and also the former Holy Child Church, Sheatown, until its closing. She was a former president of the West Side Playground Auxiliary, a member of the Phi Beta Gama and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers of Holy Child Church.
Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved gardening and sharing her Polish traditions with her family. She taught her children and grandchildren the importance of having a strong work ethic and the need for independence. Most of all, she taught them that family was always the most important thing in their lives and to always help one another.
Dorothy never missed the opportunity to attend any family get-togethers. She never missed a graduation, bridal or baby shower or a wedding for any of and grandchildren. She relished the fact that she could attend the annual family vacation in August every year because she would able to be with, and enjoy, her entire family.
Grammy, as she was affectionately known to her both grandchildren and great-grandchildren, adored every one of them. She was always thrilled to greet them and blow kisses to them whether it was in person or on Facetime. She was kind and generous and so very proud of her entire family and their accomplishments in life. She will be truly missed but her spirit will live on in the lessons and traditions she passed on to everyone.
Preceding her in death was her first husband, Henry T. Katra, in 1961; second husband, Samuel Nasser, in 2001; and brother, Stanley Kamon Jr.
Surviving are sons, Henry M. Katra and his wife, Patricia, Birchrunville; Jeffrey D. Katra and his wife, Deborah, Hunlock Creek; daughters, Judith Kaczinski and her husband, Joseph, Hanover Twp.; and Maria Tarnowski and her husband, Robert, Newport Twp.; nine grandchildren, Nicholas and Michael Katra, Kristin Baird, Jeffrey J. Katra, Adrienne Cain, Jennifer Readlynn, Jessica Beothy, Clarissa and Kayla Tarnowski; three great-grandchildren, Lucas and Amelia Readlynn and Carter James Cain. She was eagerly expecting the birth of her fourth great-grandchild in August. Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Faustina Kowalska Church, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Nanticoke.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Mercy Center Activities, 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612 or the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
The family would also like to extend their deep gratitude to the entire staffs of Mercy Center Nursing Unit, Dr. John Carey and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their excellent and compassionate care given to Dorothy in her time of need.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 13, 2019