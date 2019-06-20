Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Corcoran Funeral Home
20 S. Main St.
Plains Township, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Corcoran Funeral Home
20 S. Main St.
Plains Township, PA
View Map
Dorothy Lutchko Obituary
Dorothy Lutchko, 85, of Plains Twp., passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 19, 2019, at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, with her family by her side.

Dorothy was born and grew up in Luzerne, the daughter of the late George and Anna Metar Bellack.

Dorothy graduated from Pringle High School. She was a joyful person and was active at the Kingston Senior Center and loved a good polka band. Her late husband, Joe, was the apple of her eye. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Lutchko Sr., on Dec. 19, 1989; sister, Clara Pinnacoli; and brother, George Bellack.

Dorothy is survived by her beloved son, Joe Lutchko, Wilkes-Barre; her daughter, Janice Lutchko and her husband, Thomas O'Brien, Huntingdon Valley; and her sweet granddaughter, Kassie Roman, Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews. 

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Lake Street, Dallas.

Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.

For information, or to leave Dorothy's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 20, 2019
