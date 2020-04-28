|
Dorothy M. Bilder, 95, a resident of Pittston and formerly of West Pittston, passed into eternal life late Friday evening, April 24, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Her beloved husband was the retired Master Sergeant Edward John Bilder Sr., U.S. Army, who passed away Jan. 2, 1998.
Born Jan. 24, 1925, in Phoenix, Ariz., Dorothy was the only child born to the late Willard Carson and Angeline "Julia" Augustine Carson. She was raised by her maternal grandparents, Dominico and Columba Augustine.
Raised in Mount Carmel, Dorothy was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1942. She then went on to attend Capitol Beauty School, Harrisburg, receiving her cosmetology certification in 1944. During the years she lived in Harrisburg, she was a cosmetology instructor at Capitol Beauty School and she proudly styled the hair of countless wives of state senators and representatives.
Over the years, Dorothy was employed by the former Pittston Hospital and the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, working as a nurses aide; the former Consolidated Cigar Company; for the Social Security Administration Office, where she was an elevator operator; and at United Rehabilitation Services, where she was a supervisor. She also assisted her husband with managing both the McAlpine Inn, Avoca, and Copa Lounge, Taylor, and enjoyed traveling with her husband when he worked for Barret Homes and Transit Homes.
A faithful Catholic, Dorothy was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston, now Corpus Christi Parish.
Dorothy was a consummate homemaker who loved caring for her family. From cooking and baking to lending her sage wisdom and advice, Dorothy always unselfishly gave of herself. She epitomized her role as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and the memory of her will continue to live on in the hearts of her loved ones for generations to come.
Having shared 54 beautiful years of marriage with her husband, Edward, their love for one another was truly one of a kind. Edward loved reading poetry to Dorothy and they shared a mutual love for music with Dorothy playing the piano and Edward playing his mandolin. Although Dorothy's presence will be deeply missed, there is much joy in knowing she is now reunited in heaven with her beloved husband and all her family and friends who have gone before her.
Dorothy is survived by her seven children, Marie Elena "Lonna" Fugowski and her husband, John, Florida; Edward J. Bilder Jr. and his wife, Gloria, Harveys Lake; Kathleen Bilder, Pittston; Elizabeth Bilder, Dupont; Charles Bilder, Pittston; Patricia Forry, Pittston; and Henry Bilder, Florida; her 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be celebrated Thursday in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton section of Kingston Twp., with Monsignor John J. Sempa, her pastor, officiating.
A memorial Mass in honor of Dorothy's life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 28, 2020