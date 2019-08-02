Home

Finegan Funeral Home Inc
4080 William Penn Highway
Palmer, PA 18045
(908) 859-4500
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church
4049 Hartley Ave
Dorothy M. Gillespie


1928 - 2019
Dorothy M. Gillespie Obituary
Dorothy M. Gillespie, 91, of Forks Twp., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her home.

Born March 5, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Margaret Dauksys Brenner. She was a secretary at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Bethlehem, and at St. Bernard's Church, Easton.

She was a member of St. Jane's Church, Palmer Twp.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, William, who passed away in 1995; and her sister, Josephine Sabalaske.

She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Yuhas and her husband, Pete, Lower Mount Bethel Twp.; her granddaughter, Alyssa Yuhas; along with her sister, Mildred Moore, Sioux, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Ave., Palmer Twp.

Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

Finegan Funeral Home, Palmer Twp., has been entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Dorothy to St. Jane's Church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 2, 2019
