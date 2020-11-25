Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
at the church
13 Hudson Rd.
Plains, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
13 Hudson Rd.
Plains, PA
View Map
Dorothy M. Marchlinski Obituary

Dorothy M. Marchlinski, 90, of the Hudson section of Plains Twp., passed away Monday evening, Nov. 23, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Hudson, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Mahalick Walkowiak.

Dorothy was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1948, and was a homemaker all of her life. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Hudson, until its closure and merger, and currently a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains Twp.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Cylvick, on May 14, 1964; her second husband, Walter Marchlinski, on Dec. 5, 1982; daughter, Cheryll Hoyes, on Aug. 6, 2008; brothers, Joseph, Anthony and Clement Walkowiak; sisters, Helen Keil; Josephine Pignatone; Margaret Zanta; and Sophie Griglock.

Surviving are her daughter, Carle Woods and her husband, Paul, Plains Twp.; son, Rick Marchlinski, Hudson; grandchildren, Tim and Ryan Woods; James, Dana and Luke Hoyes; three great-granddaughters; son-in-law, James E. Hoyes, Hanover, Mass.; sister, Florence Burton, Hudson; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Family and friends may call from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the church. Masks and/or face coverings are required at all times in church and/or cemetery and please practice social distancing while paying your respects.

Interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming.

Arrangements entrusted to Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705 in Dorothy's memory.

For information or leave Dorothy's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


