Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Dorothy M. "Dot" Smith

Dorothy M. "Dot" Smith Obituary

Dorothy "Dot" M. Smith, 88, of Forty Fort, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at River Run Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Kingston.

Born in Trucksville, she was the daughter of the late Dorman and Berta Atherholt Schooley. She was educated in the Dallas schools. For many years she was known as the "soup lady" at Tom Turkey which was a restaurant located in Kingston.

Dorothy was a long standing member of Forty Fort United Methodist Church Amicitia Class which participated in the Strawberry Festivals, pastie sales and Christmas gift boxes.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Harry, in 2009; sisters, Betty Gallagher and Louise Thomas; and brothers, Richard and Harold Schooley.

Surviving are her son, Curtis and his companion, Sandy Leggieri, Forty Fort; and her daughter, Donna Smith and her companion, Tara Fugate, Virginia Beach; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.


