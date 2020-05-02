|
Dorothy "Dot" Mae Carey Skipalis, 70, of Holly Street, Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, April 30, 2020.
Dot was born in Luzerne County, the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Jones Carey. Dorothy graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1967. She was an employee of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for 23 years. Dot enjoyed baking, canning, bowling, bingo, gardening and the companionship of her cat, Molly. She was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father-in law, Katherine Witinski Skipalis and Zigmund Skipalis; as well as in-laws, Edward Kuklewicz II; and Edward and Irene Skipalis.
She is survived by her husband, Zigmund "Zig"; daughters, Katherine and Brenda; in-laws, Andrew and Delores Skipalis; and Catherine Kuklewicz; nieces and nephews, Linda Skipalis Morgan; Barry Skipalis; Doris Kuklewicz Brady; and Edward Kuklewicz III.
Due to the global state of emergency, funeral services and interment will be held at a later date. Dot's strength and quick wit will be sorely missed.
Arrangements are from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 2, 2020