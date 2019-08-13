|
In the company of her family, Dorothy Mary Morgan, 83, of Shavertown, passed away at her home on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Born in Plymouth, Dottie was the daughter of the late Stanley and Elizabeth Zuwatski. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 1954.
Over the years, Dottie held many secretarial positions - one with the Department of Agriculture - then she spent two years accompanying her husband in the military, and lastly with microfilm data management.
The greater part of Dottie's life was spent as a homemaker. There are no superlatives that could describe her tremendous talents and relationships as a mother, grandmother, and wife. Dottie was affectionately referred to as Monka, which reflects how one of a kind she was.
Over the years, one of her favorite vacation spots was Ocean City, N.J., though after retirement, Dottie and George cruised extensively in the Caribbean.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Bolin.
Surviving are her husband, George Morgan; daughters, Terri Morgan Zang and her husband, Mark; Michelle R. Palermo and husband, Michael; and grandchildren, Morgan Kay Palermo and Nico D. Palermo; and step-grandson, C.J. Kosakowski.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 55 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home or prior to the service.
Dottie's family wishes to thank the staff at Medical Oncology Associates for their compassion and dignity expressed over the years. Namely, Dr. Bruce Saidman, Priscilla Cooney, NP., Karen Puckett, Heather Ruggeri, Jill Savitz and Luann Grant. Also extremely worthy of mentioning are the nurses from Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Medical Oncology Associates' Prescription Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 13, 2019