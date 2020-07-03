Home

POWERED BY

Dorothy O'Malley


1936 - 2020
Dorothy O'Malley Obituary

Dorothy O'Malley, 84, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Kingston on June 8, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Frances Deitz Lenkowski.

Dorothy was a graduate of Edwardsville High School, Class of 1954. After graduation, she was employed by Acme Markets for many years until the birth of her children. She then became a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Dorothy was a member of the Independent Fire Company Auxiliary, Kingston. After the passing of her husband, she was employed by Price Chopper until her retirement. She was a member of Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert O'Malley, in 1990; brothers, Michael and Robert Lenkowski; sister, Catherine Kulikowski.

Surviving are her daughters Deborah Castner, Kingston; Michele Harowicz and her husband, James, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Jennifer Podsadlik and her husband, Alex, Kingston; Kyle Castner and his wife, Michelle, Plymouth; Brian Harowicz, Mountain Top; Dr. Michael Harowicz and his wife, Dr. Alex Horne, Maryland; great-grandson, Oliver Podsadlik, Kingston; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Gardens at East Mountain for the kind and compassionate care shown to Dorothy throughout her stay there and to the support given by Compassionate Care Hospice.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kopicki Funeral Home, Kingston.

Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the .


