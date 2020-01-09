|
|
Dorothy Petrovich, 89, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing & Rehabilitation, Nanticoke.
Dorothy was the daughter of the late Michael and Sophie Kulak Fetchen of Wilkes-Barre. She was a graduate of Marymount School, Class of 1947. She worked for Alan Mfg., Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre, for several years. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Fetchen, Edison, N.J.
Her late husband, Louis, passed away Dec. 10, 2018, and they are now reunited in heaven. They can celebrate their 72 wedding anniversary together again.
Together, they made their home and raised their family in Wilkes-Barre. For many years, they enjoyed camping at Red's Landing in Mehoopany. Dorothy also enjoyed cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, Penn State and GAR Grenadier football.
She is survived by her children, Louis Jr. and his wife, Elaine, Las Vegas; Rosanne Hogan; Ronald Petrovich, Wilkes-Barre; Debra Coombs and husband, Allen, Shickshinny; and Robert and his wife, Mary Jean, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Dara Hogan Smith and Robbie Petrovich; great-granddaughter, Haley Rose Hughes; and step-grandchildren, Christopher; Daniel; Michael Coombs; and Kathrin Wido. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Alexander Petrovich and his wife, Gail; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The Petrovich family would like to extend our appreciation and thanks to everyone at Birchwood who got to know Mommy.
A blessing service will be held at noon Saturday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. James McGaghan officiating.
Memorial visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.
Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 9, 2020