George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Dorothy Rhines


1930 - 2020
Dorothy Rhines Obituary

Dorothy Rhines, 90, of Dallas, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre Twp. on March 10, 1930, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Wyda Kaskus.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 43 years, Robert; and her son, Robert; brothers, Michael, Andrew, John, Elmer and Edward Kaskus; and sisters, Mildred Coutts and Margaret Nikoden.

Surviving are her daughter, Paulette Price; granddaughter, Rochelle Fritz and her husband, Eric; grandsons, Robert, Michael and Kevin Price and his wife, Sharon; Kyle Rhines; and great-granddaughter, Angelina Price. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private provided by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to her home health aide and hospice nurses.


