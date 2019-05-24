Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Shelly. View Sign Service Information Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home 504 Wyoming Avenue Wyoming , PA 18644 (570)-693-1130 Memorial service 6:00 PM The Bennett Presbyterian Church 501 Bennet St. Luzerne , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel Hooper Barnard. She was a graduate of Overbrook School for the Blind of Philadelphia.



For many years, she was employed as a nurse's assistant. Dorothy resided all of her life in Luzerne before moving to Shavertown. During her younger years, she loved to travel places like the Grand Canyon and the Golden Gate Bridge. In her mid-years, she and her husband traveled to Hawaii and Australia. They also sponsored many bus trips to Florida and camping.



Preceding her in death was her husband, Harold Shelly; brothers, Ralph, George and Harold Barnard; and sister, Lois Lamoreaux.



Surviving are her son, Doug Shelly, Luzerne, and several nieces and nephews.



Many years ago, Dorothy planned that at the time of her death her body would be donated to the Humanity Gifts Registry for the medical advancement and research of students attending medical college in which Dorothy's wishes were carried out.



A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday for all those to attend in Bennett Presbyterian Church, 501 Bennett St., Luzerne.



Arrangements are by Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home, 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.



For information, or to send condolences, please visit us at

Published in Citizens' Voice on May 24, 2019

