Dorothy Skalla of Fair Lane, Sheatown, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Wanamie on May 17, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine Lenkoski Streimikis.
Dorothy graduated from Newport High School, Class of 1942, and Wilkes-Barre College, Class of 1944.
Before retiring in 1994, she was employed by Mercy Health Care Center for 22 years, Macgregors Sportwear, Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Pomeroys and Lazarus Department Stores (in the cosmetic department) and the Boy Scouts of America.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Kubasek, in 1962; second husband, Millard Skalla, in 1999; brother, William, in 1955; and nephew, Billy.
Surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a member of the former St. Mary's Church, Wanamie, treasurer of the Catholic Council (men and women), president of John Heinze Auxiliary, West Side Auxiliary, American Legion Post 350, Nanticoke Auxiliary, Nanticoke Booster Club, Senior Citizens of Nanticoke, and Knights of Columbus of Luzerne.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish Church, Glen Lyon.
Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service Thursday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 26, 2019