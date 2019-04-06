Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Williams. View Sign

Dorothy Williams, 93, of Larksville passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at home.



Born Aug. 27, 1925, in Owatonna, Minnesota, she was the oldest of four children.



This was a simpler time in life.



When she was 18, she met her one true love, Evan Williams.



Dorothy worked at Fay shoe factory and women's blouse factory.



Dorothy loved animals and loved gardening, canning, cooking and going to church with her granddaughter.



She also loved going to the Larksville Bazaar to see her friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Evan; son Bill; daughter, Evelyn; sister, Jeanette; and brother, Donald.



Surviving are her son, Jeff, Larksville; granddaughters, Lisa, at home; Caressa (Justin) Davis, West Wyoming and Rebecca, Larksville; and brother, Louis Manderfield, Minn.



A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc., 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Nathan King officiating. Interment is in Chapel Lawn Cemetery.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family.

114 West Main Street

Plymouth , PA 18651

