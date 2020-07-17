Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Dorothy Morgan
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
Dorothy Y. Morgan Obituary

Dorothy Y. Morgan, 90, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Wilkes-Barre a daughter of the late Thomas Yeeles Sr. and Gwennie Davies Yeeles. A graduate of Coughlin High School, she was employed by Pennsylvania Gas and Water for 39 years retiring as a payroll supervisor. Dorothy enjoyed needlepoint and painting ceramics.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John W. Morgan; and nephew, Robert Yeeles.

The family would like to thank the staff of Allied Hospice Care, especially Anne Marie, Danielle, Tami and Joyce, for the care that they provided.

Surviving are her daughter, Lynne Morgan; "grandson," Anthony; brothers, Dan Yeeles and his wife, Nancy, Wilkes-Barre; Thomas Yeeles Jr. and his wife, Martha, Vienna, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and Simba, her loving companion.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

Services will be conducted by the Rev. K. Gene Carroll, Ph.D.

Interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.


