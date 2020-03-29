Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Thomas Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Thomas Jr. Obituary
Douglas Thomas Jr., 70, of Hanover Twp., passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Douglas Thomas Sr. and Mary (Roth) Thomas. Doug was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Class of 1968. He served with the Army National Guard from 1969 to 1979.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years by HPG International Inc. in Mountain Top.

Doug was an avid gardener and took great pride in his home and garden. He loved cruising and taking trips to Atlantic City along with his wife.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Ellen Everett and Linda Sarbough.

Doug is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary (Hurst) Thomas and by his children, Douglas Thomas, Palm Beach Garden, Fla.; and Brenda Chepolis and her husband, Joshua, Drums; grandchildren, Jordyn, Avery and Kyra Chepolis, Olivia, Emma, Nate and Luke Thomas; sisters, Carol Fisher and her husband, Joseph and Aida Mae Lecitshon, both of Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

A public celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Doug's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -