Earl T. May, 78, of Noxen, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Allied Services Hospice, Scranton.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl T. May.
He was born in Jenningsville on Dec. 24, 1940, and was the son of the late Alfred May and Irene Redmond.
Earl was employed by Newell Fuel Company for 26 years and later retired from St. Michael's School, Falls, after 13 years of service. He was an active member of the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company. Earl was a loving father to his children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Carol Eyet and son, Scott May.
Earl is survived by daughter, Vicki Coolbaugh and her husband, Jerry; sons, Alfred and his wife, Heather, Kenneth and his twin brother, Kevin; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Ben Hubbell, pastor of the Noxen Bible Baptist Church, officiating.
Friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company, 3493 Stull Road, Noxen, PA 18636.
Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2019