1937 - 2020
Ed Chesnovitch Obituary

Ed Chesnovitch, 82, a resident of Chase, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas, after a long illness.

Born Nov., 27, 1937, in Edwardsville, he was the son of the late Leo and Agatha Chesnovitch. Ed was a 1955 graduate of Edwardsville High School, as well as a parishioner of St. Mary's Annunciation. He went on to work as an insurance agent for John Hancock, then Erie Insurance, where his office was located in the old bar on Grove Street that his parents once owned.

He was married to his bride, Beverley Evanitus, Kingston, for 50 years, and resided in Chase for more than six decades. He loved the Back Mountain and Harveys Lake. Ed had the gift of gab and enjoyed talking to anyone!

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra; and his wife, Beverley.

He is survived by his son, Ed, an artist on Cape Cod, Mass.; granddaughters, Ann Olivia Monseur, Dallas; and Mary Rose Monseur, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment is private, and he will be laid to rest in St. Ignatius Cemetery.


Share memories or express condolences below.
