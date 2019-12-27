|
Ed Yacuboski, 81, of Mocanaqua, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born and raised in Glen Lyon, Ed was the son of the late Edward P. and Blanche Malachefski Yacuboski.
He graduated Class of 1956 from Newport High School and was a 1981 graduate of King's College where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. He also served a two-year peacetime service in the U.S. Army.
Ed was self-employed as a title abstractor for more than 40 years, using the Luzerne County Courthouse as his office. Ed was a fixture at the courthouse, where you could constantly find him with a pen in his ear, a pile of files underneath his arm and a cup of coffee.
He also served his community as the secretary/treasurer of the Conyngham Township Sewer Authority for many years.
Over the years, Ed enjoyed bowling, his Newport High School classmates, trips to see Notre Dame football games, a good Manhattan, family vacations to Wildwood Crest and the Outer Banks and trips with Barbara to New Orleans, Canada, the Carribbean, Poland, capped off with Holy Mass with Pope Benedict at the Vatican.
He bragged about the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, but will be remembered for his kindness, empathy, and a beaming smile as wide as the ocean. His character, humility and work ethic were the fabric of his personality.
Ed was a member of St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua, where he was a Eucharistic minister and prior usher. He was also a fourth degree knight, Knights of Columbus, Council 10676, Glen Lyon.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Barski Yacuboski; three children, Janice Fitzsimons and husband, Ken, West Grove; Douglas Yacuboski and wife, Priscilla, Shickshinny; and Phil Yacuboski, Sparks, Md.; grandchildren, Spencer and Jacob Yacuboski and Sarah Fitzsimons; one sister, Dolores Grabowski, Glen Lyon; one niece, one nephew as well as many cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Holy Spirit/St. Mary's Church, 150 Main St., Mocanaqua. Interment will follow in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Glen Lyon.
Family and friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. to service time Monday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 27, 2019