Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Christian Apostolic Church
757 N. Main St.
Plains Twp., PA
View Map
Ede Esopi Murphy


1927 - 2019
Ede Esopi Murphy Obituary
Ede Esopi Murphy, 92, of Metairie, La., passed to be with our Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her home.

Born in the Hilldale section of Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Gino and Nancy Cappellini Esopi.

Ede was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, and attended Wyoming Seminary, Kingston. She was employed as a bank teller by Wyoming National Bank, was a stewardess at Eastern Air Lines, and last as a pre-K teacher at Memorial Baptist Church, Metairie, La.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas D. Murphy, on Sept. 11, 2011, and her brother, Evo Esopi.

Surviving are her sons, Thomas K. Murphy and his wife, Lynn Brayton, Mandeville, La.; Wayne Murphy, Metairie, La.; daughters, Jeani Olivier and her husband, Andre, Nashville, Tenn.; and Nancy Murphy, New Orleans, La.; grandchildren, Paulina, Kenan and Gwen Murphy and Preston, Ethan and Jeanne Olivier; brother, Aldo Esopi, Allentown; sister-in-law, Emma Esopi, Hilldale; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Ede will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Christian Apostolic Church, 757 N. Main St., Plains Twp., with the Rev. David Fischi officiating. Interment will be held in Italian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming.

Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

For information or to leave Ede's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 18, 2019
