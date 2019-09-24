|
|
Edilberto S. Andres, 73, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Bocaue, Bulacan, Philppines, a son of the late Delfin and Maria Santos Andres. He was a graduate of the University of the East. Edilberto was employed for 28 years as an auditor by the state of New Jersey, prior to his retirement in 2005. He was an avid gardener and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Corazon Navarro Andres; his sons, Erwin and his wife, Cherie, Vienna, Va.; and Eric and his wife, Cindy, Vienna, Va.; five grandchildren, Iza, Ella, Maddy, Gio and CJ; brother, Adriano Andres and his wife, Clemencia, Philippines; sisters, Lucina Tulao and her husband, Virgilio, Wilkes-Barre; and Priscilla Garcia and her husband, Alex, Jersey City, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebratory Mass at noon Saturday in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
In lieu of sending flowers, donations can be made in Edilberto Andres' name to () or checks can be made out to and sent to St. John the Baptist Bread of Life Food Pantry, 213 W. 30th St., New York, NY 10001.
Condolences can be made by visiting Edilberto's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 24, 2019