Edith Ann Davis

Edith Ann Davis Obituary
Edith Ann Davis, 77, of Mountain Top, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Mountain Top Senior Care.

Mrs. Davis was born Oct. 18, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre. She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Freda Everts Wills.

She was a member of Mountain Top Presbyterian Church, where she was a deacon and sang in the choir. Edith was also a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, a member of the Sweet Adeline Choral Group, and a square dancer with the Circle 8 Group.

Preceding her in death were her husband, John W. Davis, who passed away Sept. 15, 2019; twin infant sons; sister, Charlotte Stanton; and brothers, Edwin and Granville Wills.

Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Brannigan; son, Scott Davis; five grandchildren; sister, Elverta Watkins; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Neil Partington officiating. Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

To leave condolences for Edith's family, please visit www.kearneyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 25, 2019
