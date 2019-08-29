|
Edith Martha Evans, 94, a resident of Heartlands of Severna Park, Md., formerly of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, Md.
She was born in West Hazleton, a daughter of the late William and Martha Schultz Good. Edith was a graduate of West Hazleton High School. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed for many years as an operator for the Bell Telephone Company in Hazleton.
Edith was a devoted member of Mountain Top Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl G. Evans, in 1999; brother, Douglas William Good; and by sisters, Marion Warren, Barbara Jean Letowt and Lois Todd.
Edith is survived by her daughter, June Eyet and her husband, Irwin Charles Eyet III, Crofton, Md.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Charles Eyet and his wife, Janelle, Lafayette, Calif.; and Karen Elizabeth Gaitan and her husband, John, North Brentwood, Md.; great-granddaughter, Harper Eyet; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Neil Partington will officiate.
Interment will be in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top.
Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edith's memory to Mountain Top Presbyterian Church, 9 Chestnut St., Mountain Top, PA 18707.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Edith's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 29, 2019