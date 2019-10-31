|
|
Edmund Charney, 92, of Swoyersville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Partridge-Tippett Nursing Facility, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Twp.
Born in Exeter, he was the son of the late William and Ella Jasinski Charney. He was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1946. After high school, he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a subcontractor by the New Jersey Utility Company. He was a member of St. Cecilia's Church of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter.
Preceding him in death was a sister, Frances English; and brothers, William Jr., George, Raymond, John, Walter and James Charney.
He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Catherine Gavek Charney; daughters, Cynthia Charney Devlin and her husband, Philip, Trinity, Fla.; and Patricia Jekanowski and her husband, Gary, Russell Park, N.J.; son, Christopher Charney; granddaughters, Rachel Charney and Ruby Charney; brother, Bernard Charney, West Wyoming; sister, Irene Ostrowski, West Wyoming; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday from Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Cecilia's Church, 1670 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 31, 2019