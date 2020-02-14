|
On Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, Edmund H. Garren, 90 years old, passed peacefully at Keystone Garden Estates in Larksville, where he was a resident for the past six months.
Born and raised in Nanticoke, the son of Raymond H. Garren and Irene Szmurlo Garren, Edmund is survived by his wife of 64 years, Norma. Upon seeing a pretty blue-eyed blonde at a local dance, Ed told his pals, "See that girl. I'm going to marry her." Ed married Norma Jean Whytoshek at Holy Trinity Church in Nanticoke on Nov. 26, 1955.
He is also survived by his daughter, Cynthia Garren, Sebring, Fla.; and his daughter and son-in-law, Donna (Jack) O'Donohue, Nanticoke.
Ed adored his three granddaughters, Thomasina Watson, Houston, Texas; Hunter Watson, Fort Myers, Fla.; and Madeline O'Donohue, Doylestown. He proudly attended their softball, basketball and volleyball games when they attended John S. Fine High School, Nanticoke, and entertained them singing old-time songs. He leaves behind his brother, Raymond, Hunlock Creek; and sister, Paulette Blockus, Nanticoke.
His sister, Lucille Gorka, is also deceased.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Faustina Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, .
Friends may call prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 14, 2020