Edmund P. Popielarski, MD, 71, of Mountain Top, passed away Tuesday evening, July 2, 2019.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Zygmund and Josephine Garwacki Popielarski. Ed received his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from King's College and then his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine.



Prior to retiring, he worked for the Pennsylvania Bureau of Disability Determination. Ed was a loving husband, father and brother, who will be greatly missed.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Patricia; their son, Paul; and a brother, Joseph.



Surviving are his son, Mark, Highlands Ranch, Colo.; sisters, Maryann Mengak and husband, Ed; and Betsy Zurek and husband, Mark, all of Mountain Top; sister-in-law, Teresa Popielarski, Plains Twp.; and godmother, Victoria Garwacki, Wilkes-Barre.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 4, 2019