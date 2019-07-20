Edmund Frank Pienta, 77, of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, was welcomed into the Lord's ranks of brave Marines who served our country in the early morning hours of July 19, 2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



Born July 22, 1941, to loving parents Michael and Mary Wilk Pienta, he grew up in the Irishtown section of Wilkes-Barre. At a young age, Edmund became a life member of Saints Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp. and was a past head of the Explorers group at the parish.



Edmund attended local Wilkes-Barre schools and was a graduated from James M. Coughlin High School, class of 1959.



He was a born leader and after graduation he joined the United States Marines and dedicated the next 23 years of his life to the Corps retiring as a staff sergeant, E-6. Some accomplishments that he was most proud of was serving as captain of the rifle and pistol team that competed at different events especially at Indiantown Gap. Edmund served as the District Vice for the Marine Corps League of the Northeast. He was also the Pound Keeper, or Head of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs, Pound 38, Northeast Detachment of the Marine Corps League.



Also, during this time, he married the love of his life on June 22, 1963, the former Jean Susinski. Together with the help of some family members and Edmund's handyman and carpentry skills, built the family homestead in the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre where the family has resided for the past 56 years. Jean and Edmund raised two children Edmund and Pam.



Most people in Miners Mills, Plains Twp., and Wilkes-Barre would recognize Edmund's face for he at one time or another delivered mail to their homes over the last 34 years of his service and dedication to the United States Postal Service as a local postal carrier.



Edmund enjoyed spending summers fishing out on his favorite pond in Jenningsville, spending time traveling with his family to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Maine, and taking adventures on different cruises with his wife and children. He also had a passion for model railroading, and enjoyed collecting HO and Lionel trains.



He was a loving husband, father, and the best Marine that served our country on and off the battlefield, Semper Fi.



Edmund was preceded in death by his loving parents, Michael and Mary Pienta.



Surviving are his wife Jean, at home; son Edmund and his wife Sharon, Miners Mills; daughter Pam Pascoe and her husband Paul, Plains Twp.; brother Michael and his wife Carole, Miners Mills; and niece, Gina Pienta Matticks, Shavertown.



Edmund's funeral service will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow and be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saints Peter and Paul Parish, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp. Mass will be officiated by the Rev. Michael Kloton. Interment with military honors will take place in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.



For online condolences to the family or for directions to services, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 20, 2019