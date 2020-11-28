Home

Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
Edna L. Yatsko

Edna L. Yatsko Obituary

Edna L. Yatsko, 78, of Dallas, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Nuangola, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Dolly Jones Spaide and was a graduate of Fairview High School.

Before marriage, Edna worked as an office assistant for a local architect, then years later worked several jobs including at J. H. Williams & Co. She was a member of Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas, where she was very active in all church activities including a Vestry member and ECW. Edna was very supportive of her children's activities as a Brownie Leader and Band Parents Association member. Some of her favorite activities were sewing, cooking/baking and gardening.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, George Yatsko in 2013; and a brother, Lowell Spaide.

Surviving are her daughters, Virginia Jengo, Westford. Mass.; Janet Yatsko, Dallas;; and Carolyn Yatsko, Wilmington, Del.; grandchildren, Amelia and Sarah Jengo; sisters, Jane Gillman, Kathleen Golias, Maryann Popielarz and Susan Kleiner; brothers, Harold and Lester Spaide; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Condolences can be made to disquefuneralhome.com.


