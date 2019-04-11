Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Levandoski. View Sign

Edna Levandoski, 98, formerly of the Upper Askam section of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Guardian HealthCare Center, Sheatown section of Newport Twp.



Born in Upper Askam section of Hanover Twp. on March 20, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anastasia Andruskevich Evanoski.



She was a graduate of Hanover High School, Class of 1939, she was employed by several local dress companies, until her retirement. She was also a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union and she was a member of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood section of Hanover Twp.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley E. Levandoski; granddaughter, Jennifer Cresko; sister, Margaret Zavishlak; and brothers, Joseph and Victor Evanoski.



Surviving are her daughter, Linda Cresko and her husband, Richard; son, Alan Levandoski and his wife, Audrey; grandson, Kevin Cresko and his wife, Erin; great-grandchildren, Patrick, Thomas and Emily; and several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, 420 Main Road, Hanover Twp., with the Rev. Richard Cirba officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in the church.



Funeral arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.



The family would like to thank Care Givers of America, especially Janie, Mary and Barbara, who assisted Mom for many years.



In addition, we would like to thank Dr. Wolanin and the entire staff of Guardian HealthCare for their loving care for our Mom, during her final months.

105 N Main St

Ashley , PA 18706

