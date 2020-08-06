Home

Service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
2:30 PM
Bloomingdale Cemetery
Shickshinny, PA
1928 - 2020
Edna Smith Obituary

Edna Smith, 92, of Hanover Twp., passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

Born June 16, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre. She was the daughter of the late Ottis and Elizabeth Harrets Culver.

Edna was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and she was a avid artist and member of Wyoming Valley Art League.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Smith.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Smith; sister, Betty Thomas; and nephew, Mark Thomas.

Family and friends are invited to a blessing service at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Bloomingdale Cemetery, Shickshinny, where Edna will be laid to rest.

Funeral arrangements were made Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., Nanticoke.


