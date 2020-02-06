Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Skipalis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward A. Skipalis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward A. Skipalis Obituary
Edward A. Skipalis, 83, of Hanover Twp., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Hanover Twp. on Nov. 10, 1936, the son of the late Zigmund and Katherine Witinski Skipalis.

He was a life resident of Hanover Twp., where he graduated from Hanover High School. He was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch. Edward was employed by Hart Manufacturing.

Preceding him in death was his wife, the former Irene Yankovich Skipalis, in 2010.

Surviving are brothers, Andrew and Zigmund Skipalis, both of Hanover Twp.; sister, Catherine Kuklewicz, Hanover Twp.; numerous nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -