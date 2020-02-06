|
|
Edward A. Skipalis, 83, of Hanover Twp., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born in Hanover Twp. on Nov. 10, 1936, the son of the late Zigmund and Katherine Witinski Skipalis.
He was a life resident of Hanover Twp., where he graduated from Hanover High School. He was a member of Holy Family Church, Sugar Notch. Edward was employed by Hart Manufacturing.
Preceding him in death was his wife, the former Irene Yankovich Skipalis, in 2010.
Surviving are brothers, Andrew and Zigmund Skipalis, both of Hanover Twp.; sister, Catherine Kuklewicz, Hanover Twp.; numerous nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
