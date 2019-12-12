|
Edward Allen Weeks, "Animal," 66, formerly of Tamaqua, ceased shenanigans on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He began his hijinks on Dec. 21, 1952, and grew up like most kids did back then by walking uphill to school both ways in the snow. He graduated from reform school in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., in 1969, and joined the Navy. After serving his country, he became a mechanic until an accident left him unable to work.
He was known for busting your chops and occasionally faces, but would strike up a conversation with anyone. He was an avid animal lover. He also loved the Flyers, smoking cigars and a good glass of bourbon. He enjoyed riding and tinkering with his motorcycle until his injury and old age made him graduate to a scooter.
Recently he became known around town as the guy who would ride his scooter through the Burger King drive-thru to get his tacos, but he never let the fame go to his head. Edward is survived by many, loved by most and will be sorely missed.
For those interested in paying their respects, sharing stories and toasting the old man, a celebration of his life will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Kneppers Inn.
Funeral arrangements were in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 12, 2019