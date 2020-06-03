Home

Edward Anthony Kravitz, formerly of Plains Twp., went to our Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

He was the son of the late Ladislaus Krawiec and Victoria Lasecki Kravitz, Nanticoke.

He is survived by brother, Ted; and sister, Barbara, both of Nanticoke.

He was a devout husband to his wife, Leonardine, (deceased 2016); and a wonderful father to his five sons, Joseph, married to Peggy, Berwyn; James, married to Jennifer, King of Prussia; Wayne, married to Theresa, Larksville: Greg, engaged to Karla Schur, Plains Twp.; and Gary, married to Melissa, Colchester, Conn. He was also a grandfather to eight grandsons and two granddaughters.

"Eddie" served in the Air Force during the Korean war. He spent more than 45 years as an electrician operating his electrical contracting business in the area. He and Leonardine were active members of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin, and loved to dance to polkas. He was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.

A memorial service is forthcoming and the arrangements will be coordinated by the family.

Any donations in his name can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 3, 2020
