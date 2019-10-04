|
|
Edward Anthony Stanton of Wilkes-Barre passed away into eternal peace on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Luck's Villa.
Born June 4, 1931, in Plymouth, son of the late Anthony and Mary Stanton.
He was a beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend.
He graduated from Meyers High School and was formerly employed by the U.S. Postal Service as an office clerk for 34 years. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean conflict, surviving in Germany, and a member of American Legion, Georgetown.
Edward was loyal to his family and friends and enjoyed making people laugh through his humorous nature.
He was preceded in death by sister, Donna Stanton.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Maureen Ruth Martin; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Geraldine Martin; various cousins, nieces and nephews.
His family asks that you go directly to St. Aloysius Church at 10 a.m. Monday for A Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service Inc., 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 4, 2019