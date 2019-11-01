|
Edward B. Mangan, 77, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Ashley on May 5, 1942, he was the son of the late Edward & Mary Krisanda Mangan.
He served in the United States Army Reserves and he was employed by the PP&L Corporation until his retirement in 1996.
Ed was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Plains. He was a member of the Polish American Veterans Club. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was often found solving any kind of puzzle book.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Maureen Walko; brother, Patrick Mangan; and infant siblings, Monica and Joseph.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, the former Irene C. Penksa Mangan; daughter, Michelle Januszko and husband, Gary; sons, Edward J. Mangan and wife, Kimberly; Michael Mangan and wife, Linda; and Jeffrey Mangan and wife, Kendra; grandchildren, Jordan, Brittney, Cody, Justin, Ryan, Noah and Grace; sisters, Theresa Danowski and Gail Mangan; brother, Stephen Mangan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Ss. Peter & Paul Church with the Rev. Jack Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Plains Twp.
Family and friends may call on from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the church .
Arrangements are under the direction of George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's name to Ss. Peter & Paul Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 1, 2019