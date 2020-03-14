|
Edward C. Howe Jr., "Uncle Fuzzy," as he was affectionately known, 71, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March, 12, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Edward and Joan Thomas Howe, Sr.
Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War. He was an avid fisherman and a fan of both the Dallas Cowboys and Penn State.
Edward is survived by his daughter, Katie Howe and her husband, Joshua Church, Kingston; his companion, Donna Moratori, Mountain Top; grandsons, Justin Patrick; and Logan Church; sisters, Carol Opet, Mountain Top; and Mollie Lello and her husband, Joseph, Plains Twp.; as well as his nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.
Interment will follow in Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are asked for St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 14, 2020