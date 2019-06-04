Edward Charles Mikolaitis, 84, formerly of Hanover Green, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 31, 2019, peacefully at his residence in Morrisville, N.C.



Edward was born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 9, 1934, the son of the late Edward and Stella Ramus Mikolaitis.



He was a graduate of Hanover Twp. High School, Class of 1956. As a young man, he became an airman in the U.S. Air Force, graduated Wilkes College in Wilkes-Barre, and received a master's degree at Temple University. Edward had a long and fulfilling career as an educator of English and history, and subsequently an administrator with Perkiomen Valley School District in Pennsylvania, before retiring in 1993.



Most recently, he was a member of Transfiguration Catholic Church, Wallace, N.C.



Edward was an avid sports fan, with a love for golf and a passion for many teams with Philadelphia athletics, the Phillies and Eagles being his favorites. He was a friend to everyone he met and a source of strength for his family. His greatest love was spending time with his children and grandchildren.



A loving son, husband, father and grandfather, Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Maryann Fedorchak Mikolaitis in 2012.



Surviving are son, Edward J. Mikolaitis and his wife, Donna, Glastonbury, Conn.; daughter, Judyann Loose, Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Alex and Alyssa Loose; Jayna and Juliann Mikolaitis.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. in St. Leo's /Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley.



Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until the service Thursday.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in his memory, to the at www.kidney.org/donate.com.