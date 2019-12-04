Home

Mayo Funeral Home - Shickshinny
77 North Main Street
Shickshinny, PA 18655
570-542-4214
Edward E. Shaffer Jr. Obituary
Edward E. Shaffer Jr., 72, of Shickshinny died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born April 5, 1947, in Nanticoke, he was a son of the late Edward E. and Evelyn Rushworth Shaffer Sr.

He was a graduate of Northwest Area High School. He worked at the former Luzerne Outerwear plant, for Labor Union 215 and retired from Luzerne County Corrections.

He served in the United States National Guard. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua; the Sporting Club of Mocanaqua; the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Co.; and was a social member of the Polish Falcons Nest, Mocanaqua. He enjoyed NASCAR, hunting and fishing with his grandson and loved staying in his motor home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Lee Sharkoski, on Feb. 8, 1999; a sister, Mona Hoover; and a brother, Harry Shaffer.

Surviving are a son, Edward E. Shaffer III and his wife Denise, Wilkes-Barre; two daughters, Mary Ann Shaffer and fiancé, Neil Smith, Mocanaqua; and Nicole Lynn Clark and her husband, Bret, Plymouth Twp.; grandchildren, Zack, Kayla, Mackenzie, Kelsey and Keira; two sisters, Kay Johnson, Olyphant; and Chrissy Arens, Pittston; his partner, Sandra Gray; and his two dogs, Peanut and Myra.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua, with his pastor, the Rev. Louis Kaminski, as celebrant. Military services will be conducted by the American Legion Post, Shickshinny.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 4, 2019
