Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Emmanuel Boyanoski. View Sign Service Information Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home 200 Wyoming Ave Dupont , PA 18641 (570)-654-1533 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Emmanuel Boyanoski, 95, of Dupont, died Friday evening, May 17, 2019, at his home. His wife, the former Eleanor Labashosky, preceded him in death on April 28, 2012.



He was born in Dupont, son of the late Bernard and Johanna Lukasik Boyanoski, and was a graduate of the Dupont High School. He also attended Drexel University.



Edward was a World War II Army veteran, having served in the Pacific theater stationed in India in the supply office. He was awarded a medal by President Donald Trump for his service and was asked by the president to accept it on behalf of his mother who had her four sons serving our nation, at a time of war, at the same time. He also served in the Civilian Conservation Corps in Washington, Idaho and Montana.



He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, a past member of the Holy Name Society of the Church; the VFW Post 4909, a 20-year treasurer of the Polish American Citizens Club, a past member of the Lions Club and the Good Fellows Club all of Dupont. He was a member of the Pittston Area School Board for many years.



He was employed as a supervisor by Potlatch, Ransom Twp., until his retirement.



Surviving are a daughter, Janet Martin, New York, N.Y.; a son, Steven Boyanoski, Bethlehem; nine grandchildren, Amy Rose, Christopher, Brooke, Beth, Alissa, Edward III, Timothy, Hannah and Molly; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Edward D. Boyanoski, II; a sister, Evelyn; brothers, Edwin, Emmanuel and Ernest; and an infant brother, Edward.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas J. Petro, pastor. Interment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston.



Friends may call Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Angels in Africa 335 Madison Ave. New York, NY 10017.





Edward Emmanuel Boyanoski, 95, of Dupont, died Friday evening, May 17, 2019, at his home. His wife, the former Eleanor Labashosky, preceded him in death on April 28, 2012.He was born in Dupont, son of the late Bernard and Johanna Lukasik Boyanoski, and was a graduate of the Dupont High School. He also attended Drexel University.Edward was a World War II Army veteran, having served in the Pacific theater stationed in India in the supply office. He was awarded a medal by President Donald Trump for his service and was asked by the president to accept it on behalf of his mother who had her four sons serving our nation, at a time of war, at the same time. He also served in the Civilian Conservation Corps in Washington, Idaho and Montana.He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, a past member of the Holy Name Society of the Church; the VFW Post 4909, a 20-year treasurer of the Polish American Citizens Club, a past member of the Lions Club and the Good Fellows Club all of Dupont. He was a member of the Pittston Area School Board for many years.He was employed as a supervisor by Potlatch, Ransom Twp., until his retirement.Surviving are a daughter, Janet Martin, New York, N.Y.; a son, Steven Boyanoski, Bethlehem; nine grandchildren, Amy Rose, Christopher, Brooke, Beth, Alissa, Edward III, Timothy, Hannah and Molly; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a son, Edward D. Boyanoski, II; a sister, Evelyn; brothers, Edwin, Emmanuel and Ernest; and an infant brother, Edward.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, to be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas J. Petro, pastor. Interment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston.Friends may call Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Angels in Africa 335 Madison Ave. New York, NY 10017. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close