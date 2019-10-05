Home

McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
West Pittston, PA
Edward F. Novick


1922 - 2019
Edward F. Novick Obituary
Edward F. Novick, 96, of Wilkes-Barre passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Born Dec. 15, 1922 in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Edward and Johanna Grapski Novick.

Ed was a truck driver for the Stegmaier Brewing Company until its closing. His love for driving kept him working for other companies and gave many rides to family and friends through the years. He was also a timekeeper and scorekeeper for Wilkes-Barre Barons basketball for several years.

A gentle and humble man, Ed was a great storyteller with a sense of humor. He enjoyed reading and was a 73-year Chicago Cubs fan.

His son, Edward T. Novick, died Aug. 14, 2007. Six brothers and sisters also preceded him in death.

Ed will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Margaret Maher, with whom he celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on Sept. 23rd; daughters, Peggy Hines, Milltown, N.J. and Karen Novick, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Amber Novick, Danielle Tyson, Ryan Novick, Mark Hines, Laura DeCherico and Eric Hines; great-grandchildren, Dominique and Darrian Tyson, Kylie Hummel-Novick, Ryleigh Novick, Leah and Gwen Hines, and Gabriella DeCherico; great-great-granddaughter, Laylah Tyson; other family and friends.

Celebration of Ed's Life will begin Sunday with visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre and continue there on Monday with gathering at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in West Pittston.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Ed's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 5, 2019
