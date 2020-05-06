|
|
Edward "Yogi" Gomulka, 80, of Lyndwood section of Hanover Twp., passed into the hands of the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born May 22, 1939, spending his childhood years in Glen Lyon, later moving to Hanover Twp. with his parents, where he resided for many years. He was a graduate of Hanover High School and had been employed by Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority for several years.
Ed had been a member of St. Casimir's Church, Lyndwood, where he had been the church sexton working together with Monsignor William J. Pakutka for many years. Over the years, Ed was close friends with many of the church pastors. He was very active with St. Casimir's Church groups and functions until it's closing. He was also a member of Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood section of Hanover Twp.
As an avid sports fan, Yogi was a diehard supporter of the New York Yankees, the Philadelphia Eagles and Notre Dame football. He was very active with youth baseball organizations in the area as a coach and manager.
Ed's sense of humor was enjoyed by everyone be met and he will be forever missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen.
Surviving are his longtime companion, Abby. He will be dearly missed by his furry friend, his Pomeranian, Kimo-Von.
Private services will be held for Ed in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Mausoleum.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
To submit condolences for Ed, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020