|
|
Edward H. Gyle, 64, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on May 3, 1955. He was a son of the late Howard E. Gyle and Shirley Norton.
Edward attended GAR High School. He was employed for the Salvation Army, Hanover Twp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Richard; brothers, Howard, James and Paul Gyle; sisters, Sarah Moyer; Shirley Mae Gyle; and Maryann Storm.
He is survived by his wife, the former Donna Muchler; daughters, Amy Weaver and husband, Richard, Edwardsville; Donna Gyle and husband, Todd, Nanticoke; and Crystal Williams and husband, Michael, Nanticoke; grandsons, Donald Shoemaker; Brandon; Bradley; and Nicholas Suprum; Edward and Evan Williams; Tyler and Chad Martin; granddaughter, Dakota Simpson; great-grandchildren, Chase, Brayden; Jaxon and Kinsley Suprum; and Marie Williams; brothers, Wayne Gyle, Wilkes-Barre; and Robert Gyle, Nanticoke; sisters, Sandra Koons, Wilkes-Barre; Elizabeth Fitts, Courtland, N.Y.; Gloria Lefort, Ashley; and Penny Kapinsky, Swoyersville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank his hospice nurse, Ann Marie Lavelle, and Dr. Jon Olengenski for their wonderful care.
The funeral service for Edward will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre. Officiating will be the Rev. Vieney.
Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Allied Foundation Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 6, 2020