Edward J. Brislin, 88, of Orange, Calif., passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Ed was born Nov. 24, 1930, to Edward and Lucy Boney Brislin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann White; and brothers, Donald and John.
Survivors include sister-in-law, Carolyn (Donald); former sister-in-law, Patricia (John); and several nephews and nieces and their children.
A native of Wilkes-Barre, Ed graduated from E.L. Meyers High School in 1948. He earned degrees in chemistry from the University of Scranton and Williams College. For 41 years, Ed pursued a career in the rubber industry, employed by DuPont Co., Exxon Chemical Co. and R. T. Vanderbilt Co. He was involved with the development and sales of cellular polyurethane, tire inner liners and ethylene-propylene rubber used in automotive and aircraft parts.
After working between New York, London and Delaware, Ed met Mary Ann during a business trip to Cleveland. Shortly after their marriage, Ed and Mary Ann moved to Richfield, Ohio; 10 years later to Newport Beach, Calif. Ed was a lifelong amateur equestrian and an avid golfer. In retirement, whether in Ohio or California, Ed enjoyed several rounds of golf a week with friends.
At Edward's request, no services will be held. Ed's cremated remains will be interred in Oakland, Md., beside his wife, Mary Ann.
Memorial donations can be sent for "Edward Brislin" to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 27, 2019