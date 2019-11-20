|
|
Edward J. Carey, M.D., of Kingston Twp., passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born in Kingston on Feb. 5, 1943, he was the son of Veronica Davitt Carey and Dr. John Leo Carey.
Ned was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1960, Kings College in 1967, and Catholic University of America Law School, Washington, D.C., in 1970. Ned's true calling was always medicine and, after his graduation from law school, he attended Guadalajara University Medical School in Mexico, graduating in 1974.
Returning to the Wyoming Valley, he was accepted into the family practice residency program, serving as chief resident his senior year. After completing his residency, Ned was a founding partner in CEC Associates with his brother, Dr. John Carey, and Dr. Richard English. He maintained a practice with CEC Associates from 1970 until 2000. In August of 2000, he opened a solo practice located at the Forty Fort Theatre Building.
During his time as a physician, he was on the staff of Nesbitt Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Ned was also the medical director of the Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services for over 20 years, a cause that had been close to his heart. In the last few years, he was also medical director of the Care and Concern Free Clinic, Pittston. He retired in April 2017 after over 40 years of practice.
Ned was an avid hunter, fisherman and had a passion for golf. He was a member of the Irem Temple Country Club, Kingston Lodge 395 F&AM, 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner, but his true dedication was his medical practice and his patients. Ned would stop everything when a patient, friend, or family member called because they were sick, often making house calls.
Ned is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Daily; children, John Carey and wife, Jessica; Jennifer Carey; and Beth Carey and husband, Eric Wuttke; five grandchildren, Ennis, Agnes, Liam, Bennett and Rowan; and his siblings, Dr. Jonelle Rowe; and Dr. John Carey and wife, Janet; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He loved his work, he loved his patients and, most of all, he loved his family.
The family would like to thank those people who helped him through his difficult journey, including Dr. David Greenwald and the staff at Medical Oncology Associates, Beth Gager and the other nurses at the Commonwealth Visiting Nurses and a special thanks to his brother, Dr. John Carey.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Monday from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medical Oncology's Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704, which assists cancer patients in need to obtain costly prescription drugs and nutritional supplements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019