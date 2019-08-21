|
Edward J. Kowalczyk, 75, of Dupont, died Monday morning, Aug. 19, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. His wife was the former Romayne Warunek. The couple married Oct. 21, 1972.
He was born in Scranton, son of the late Edward and Anna Strelish Kowalczyk and was a graduate of the Dupont High School. He was the owner and operator of Kowalczyk Trucking.
He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, the Polish American Citizens Club, Dupont, and Dupont Lions Club.
Edward served his community as a former member of Dupont council.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James.
Also surviving are sons, Edward Jr., Suscon; Mark and wife, Kelli, Dupont; and Scott and wife, Melodey, Dupont; grandchildren, Ryan, Camryn Rose, Alex and Reyse; sisters, Geraldine Godula and husband, Peter, Dupont; and Sandra Serino and husband, Fred, Orefield; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dupont Lions Club for the benefit of their children's programs.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 21, 2019