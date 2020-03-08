Home

Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
345 Elmwood Lane
Riegelsville, PA
Edward J. Labatch Obituary
Edward J. Labatch, 93, of West Wyoming, loving husband and father, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Bonham Nursing Center, Stillwater.

Born Nov. 8, 1926, in Kingston, he was a son of the late Stanley and Josephine Labatch.

Mr. Labatch served honorably in the Merchant Marines earlier in World War II, and he later served in the U.S. Army Air Corps and Air Force.

Surviving are his sons, Edward and his wife, Jackie, Easton; James and his wife, Cheryl, Sweet Valley; five grandsons, Edward, Christopher, Nicholas, Michael and John; and two great-grandchildren, Kane and Alexia.

In addition to his parents, his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Labatch, preceded him in death.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, in St. Lawrence Church, 345 Elmwood Lane, Riegelsville.

Arrangements are by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 8, 2020
