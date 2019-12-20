|
|
Edward J. Ramsey, 86, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 30, 1933, and was the son of the late Edward and Margaret Ramsey.
Edward attended Meyers High School until he joined the military in 1952. He served in the air force for 22 years until his retirement in 1974. Ed then worked at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center as a dental technician where he retired from in 1979. He enjoyed gardening, Penn State football and drinking a cold beer on his patio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alicia Burton; and son-in-law, Robert Meade.
Edward is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alice; daughters, Karen Meade; and Debra Pickett and her husband, Donald; four grandchildren, Melissa Meade; Robert Meade and his fiancée, Amara; Allison Holden and her husband, Bob; and Megan Cleary and her husband, Eric; great-grandchildren, Reilly and Reagan Holden; Kadence Meade; and Jax and Tyson Cleary; sister, Margaret Mary Mee; and brother, John Ramsey and his wife, Jean.
A funeral service with military honors will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Friends are invited to join the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 20, 2019