Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-5095
Funeral service
Monday, May 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Jendrzejewski Funeral Home
21 N Meade St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Edward J. Rice, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.

Born May 18, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late John and Ann Rice.

Edward was an Army veteran of the Korean War and was employed for many years at Certain Teed Insulation, Mountain Top.

He was a great hunter, fisherman and woodworker. His wood carvings were created and sent to clients throughout the country.

Edward and his wife, Marie, were inseparable. They enjoyed fishing together and trap shooting up and down the East coast.

He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by three siblings.

Surviving is his wife of 60 years, the former Marie Bernesky; five siblings; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, Marie Vogel and her husband, Bill, and their children, Chloe and Emma; Karen Kashmer and her husband, John, and their children, Johnny and April; and Allison Hopkins and her husband, Jack, and their son, Jackson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.

Entombment will follow in Mary Mother of God mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 16, 2020
