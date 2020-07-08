Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Edward Satkowski
Edward J. Satkowski


1943 - 2020
Edward J. Satkowski Obituary

Edward J. Satkowski, 77, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born March 12, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, and formerly resided in Parsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rita; brother, Robert; and sister, Barbara.

Surviving are his children, Barbara, Bradley, Brian, Brenda; six grandchildren; and brothers, William and Donald.

Private funeral services will be held.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.


